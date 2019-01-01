Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sensing Consumer Insights by Queen Mary University of London
About the Course
In this course, you will focus on measuring the effectiveness of a digital marketing strategy through marketing analytics.
By the end of this course, you will have developed your understanding of key topics such as; owned and earned social media, web analytics, social media landscape analysis, crisis management, product lifecycle and Return on Investment (ROI).
Throughout the course, you will be prompted to consider how the topics relate to a company or brand of your choosing. You will be asked to analyse how successfully the company has implemented these topics and identify areas that can be improved.
You will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge by analysing the effectiveness of a company's digital marketing strategy in the end-of-course assignment.
Completing this course will count towards your learning in the Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization....