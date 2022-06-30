Learner Reviews & Feedback for SMP/E for z/OS Workshop by IBM
About the Course
This course is designed to provide the SMP/E skills needed in the installation and maintenance of optional features and maintenance in the z/OS operating environment. Students are taught to define the SMP/E database and invoke SMP/E to add, modify, or replace system elements. The course includes extensive hands-on labs using a current level of SMP/E. Students will get practical experience in the SMP/E tasks involved in installing a z/OS product. Emphasis is on interpreting results of SMP/E processing. SMP/E concepts examined in this course include modification control statements, the consolidated software inventory, zone structure, and error analysis. SMP/E commands such as RECEIVE, APPLY, ACCEPT, RESTORE, REPORT, and LIST are discussed. Students will also learn how to perform automated SMP/E delivery of z/OS and product maintenance over the Internet with an automated SMP/E process that downloads and installs IBM preventive and corrective service over the Internet.
After completing this course, you should be able to:
•Describe how SMP/E is used as a tool for system maintenance
•Interpret modification control statements in a sample SYSMOD
•Create a consolidated software inventory database to support installation and maintenance requirements
•Use the SMP/E dialogs to install a product and its related service
•Manage exception SYSMOD data
•Describe the use of the primary and secondary data sets required by SMP/E
•Analyze output from SMP/E processing and resolve commonly encountered problems
•Describe the use of the REPORT command to determine software dependencies between zones
•Use the BUILDMCS process to create a function SYSMOD from an installed product and its service
•Use the new SMP/E functions to install software service automatically over the Internet
▪Implement support for communication server FTP client
▪Use the new RECEIVE ORDER command to order and install z/OS maintenance automatically over the Internet
•Use z/OSMF to install software and perform service update...