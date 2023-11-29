Coursera Project Network
تصميم نظام تكنولوجيا المعلومات على Azure:إنشاء بنية تحتية
Coursera Project Network

تصميم نظام تكنولوجيا المعلومات على Azure:إنشاء بنية تحتية

Taught in Arabic

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Iman kamal

Instructor: Iman kamal

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • تعرف على منصة Azure والموارد الأساسية

  • إنشاء كمبيوتر افتراضي كخادم وكيفية الوصول إليه

  • إنشاء الشبكات الافتراضية وكيفية إنشاء الاتصال بينها

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

هذا المشروع الإرشادي تصميم نظام تكنولوجيا المعلومات على ازور: إنشاء بنية تحتية مخصص لـلأشخاص الذين لديهم معرفة متوسطة بتصميم البنية التحتية أو يعملون كمهندسين للبنية التحتية أو مديري النظم أو عمليات تكنولوجيا المعلومات. في هذه الدورة التدريبية والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة ستتعرف على منصة ازور والموارد الأساسية و ستتعلم كيفية إنشاء كمبيوتر افتراضي كخادم وكيفية الوصول إليه ، إنشاء الشبكات الافتراضية وكيفية إنشاء الاتصال بينها. ولتحقيق ذلك، سنعمل من خلال بوابة الويب لأزور. هذا المشروع فريد من نوعه لأنه يقدمك للخدمات المقدمة من ازور حيث يمكنك استضافة التطبيقات والانظمة على السحابة.المشروع حيساعدك انك تتعلم خدمات البنية التحتية على الكلاود ومواكبة أحدث التكنولوجيات وده مهم لأن كل الشركات بتتجه لنقل انظمتها على الكلاود. لكي تنجح في هذا المشروع، ستحتاج إلى معرفه متوسطه بالبنيه التحتيه او مراكز البيانات و بعض الموارد مثل الخوادم او سيرفرات, الشبكات وكيفيه الاتصال بها و التخزين

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Iman kamal
Coursera Project Network
1 Course14 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions