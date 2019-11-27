About this Course

4,794 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

第一週：超越自我──面對經典的態度

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

第二週：沒落貴族的落魄王孫

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

第三週 ：《紅樓夢》的世界 — 貴族世家的獨特探照

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 107 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

第四週：世族家庭的人際網絡Ｉ：嫁禍說

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 112 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 紅樓夢(THE RED CHAMBER DREAM)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder