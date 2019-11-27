這門課是對中國小說經典《紅樓夢》的分析與詮釋，著重於認識讀者本身與經典間的關係，並從作者的時代背景與社會階層著手，重新剖析這部人所共愛、人各有所擁戴的經典之作。
紅樓夢(The Red Chamber Dream)National Taiwan University
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Subtitles: Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified)
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
第一週：超越自我──面對經典的態度
第二週：沒落貴族的落魄王孫
第三週 ：《紅樓夢》的世界 — 貴族世家的獨特探照
第四週：世族家庭的人際網絡Ｉ：嫁禍說
by CHNov 27, 2019
非常喜歡老師對於紅樓夢的講解，課堂中裡面引述了許多學者與評論家的看法，不僅能了解不同時空背景之下，對於紅樓夢的解讀，也能更貼近創作的時代背景與當時的價值觀，打破過去曾有的成見，提供全新的想法。
