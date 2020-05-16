About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to transition ideas to designs, and how to translate those designs to code

  • How to build end user interfaces using HTML and CSS (with a transition to Javascript in course 2).

  • How to use analytical debugging to take the guess work and anxiety out of coding

  • How to use digital literacy to enhance your team's practice of agile

Skills you will gain

  • HTML5
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
  • User Story
  • Rapid Prototyping
Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Prototyping with HTML

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Making HTML Manageable with CSS

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Debugging HTML & CSS

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Preparing Your Design for Development

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM CODING FOR DESIGNERS, MANAGERS, & ENTREPRENEURS I

About the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization

Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs

