Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the first course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization, which is specifically designed for you, if you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers. In this course, we’re going to focus on going from design to code with HTML & CSS, two core building blocks for pretty much everything on the web. You'll build creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty.
How to transition ideas to designs, and how to translate those designs to code
How to build end user interfaces using HTML and CSS (with a transition to Javascript in course 2).
How to use analytical debugging to take the guess work and anxiety out of coding
How to use digital literacy to enhance your team's practice of agile
- HTML5
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- User Experience Design (UXD)
- User Story
- Rapid Prototyping
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Prototyping with HTML
This week, we’ll warm up your inner coder with some work in how to render a wireframe into working HTML- the core building block of how web pages (and most digital assets) look the way they do. We’ll also step back and consider the importance of working in small, incremental pages for creating great user experiences (UX).
Making HTML Manageable with CSS
This week, we’re going to take a look at an item that’s tightly tied to HTML: CSS, ‘cascading style sheets’. This are a way of controlling how HTML looks and functions and it’s designed to maximize readability/manageability of your HTML and minimize duplication. If you’re still a little uncertain about Week 1, I think you’ll find this week a good time to catch up. If you found Week 1 quick and easy, feel free to get ahead on the course after you finish Week 2.
Debugging HTML & CSS
This week might sound a little dull or like something you do when you code ‘wrong’. But please believe me- to code is to debug. More importantly, if you get comfortable with analytical debugging (and that’s our goal), you’ll be able to approach any coding task with calm and confidence.
Preparing Your Design for Development
You’ve learned and applied HTML and CSS to the designs from HVAC in a Hurry. This week, you’ll prepare your design for next week’s peer-reviewed assignment where you’ll code your design. I think you’ll find that nothing creates focus on what to code and how like a nice, clear design. (And the reverse is also true.)
This course is great if someone would like to get a better picture how to get from an idea of a web page to a prototype.
This is a GREAT course! I will say that sometimes the supporting materials can be confusing because they cover more than just one course, but other than that it's great!
easy to go with the flow, self homework leads to more research and understanding the concept
In this specialization, you will experience what it is to go from idea to code. These courses are specifically created for the manager, designer, or entrepreneur who is an active, hands-on collaborator with developers. By the end of the program, you will be able to build working software using HTML, CSS, and Javascript. More important, you will build your creative confidence (and competency!) on engaging in digital projects.
