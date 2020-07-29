By Kevin B•
Jul 29, 2020
Reviewing took very long - I'm already finished with II & III too but now i just have to wait... and i had to pay one month extra just that people can review what I've done - Would be nice if I don't need to pay 50 extra bucks just because there are no people which review my stuff and i still have 1-2 reviews missing cuz not that much people are doing this course obviously...
By Rithika B•
Sep 11, 2020
I am happy that I chose this course and was able to complete it efficiently. I will definitely recommend people to try it out. Immense learning and a very nice experience. Even a person without any prior knowledge can learn from this course. All the concepts are very well explained.
By Ziyi W•
Jun 13, 2020
I droped it cuz i didn't understand it
By Antonio F•
Sep 28, 2020
Along this course, I could learn how to structure an HTML website, to debug in HTML and CSS and how to prototype a website. I truly believe that this course provides the Manager and Designers that work closely with Software Teams with the right tools for better managing and understanding your developer colleagues.
By Michael C•
Sep 13, 2021
A great first introduction to going from idea to code. Constant connection with a practical example definitely helped. Linking the coding to concepts in design gave a broader perspective. A few bugs and inconsistencies throughout the course - please can someone go through these thoroughly for the course team?
By Durga P P•
Aug 19, 2020
Excellent Course! I enjoyed coding...
By Maggie P•
May 31, 2021
Overall course is great. It teaches you the processes that need to happen before you even touch code that would make your code/product flourish. This helps me understand how to approach more situations as a designer, and how to streamline processes engineers, and stakeholders. The course outlined a shallow baseline of how to code in HTML and CSS. I assumed going into a course about coding there would be more emphasis on teaching students how to code, instead of the preliminary steps needed beforehand. As a note: some of the course should be reviewed as there are broken/expired links, and come course content that states “Coming soon”
By E H•
Jun 18, 2020
This is a GREAT course! I will say that sometimes the supporting materials can be confusing because they cover more than just one course, but other than that it's great!
By Tibor K•
May 17, 2020
This course is great if someone would like to get a better picture how to get from an idea of a web page to a prototype.
By Anas I•
May 30, 2020
easy to go with the flow, self homework leads to more research and understanding the concept
By Grace A•
Jan 9, 2022
"It's not about the coding" but the end project is difficult if you don't understand it, and not all things are so easy to find as it sounds. (ex. links don't work very well or easy in jsfiddle specifically) Also having a required peer review assignment at the end seems a bit ridiculous, this is a class where you work at your own pace and if you get done in a week with all of it and have no one to grade your assignment.... then you have to wait? Or the alternative and you're too late, and again, no one left to grade your assignment? At that point it seems like a waste of money and time.
By Steph A•
Sep 10, 2021
I think that a lot of the course work was missing, maybe because some of the material is blocked off becuase it's info from University of Virginia, but some of the videos felt like we started in the middle of the lecture or something.
By amr a•
Sep 14, 2021
this course is designed to professional not beginners