AC
May 6, 2021
Professor Mollick was extremely engaging, there was an outstanding amount of content, and I really liked the fact that he interviewed people who work for the top companies involved in crowdfunding!
DS
Apr 30, 2020
Excellent course. It covered relevant and vital crowdfunding topics. The interviews from successful business owners provided insight and value. I welcome a more advance course in the future.
By Massimiliano G•
Feb 1, 2018
Very interesting and useful to deepen the surface knowledges of Crowdfunding, clarifying its fundamental aspects. The course is developed intellegently alternating lectures and interviews, that makes the course easier to follow and more enjoyable. The teacher looks competent and interested himself in learning and finding more new aspects of a subject that he himself proves to be passionate about, transmitting that passion and transforming it in student's interest. The topics are often not explored very much, but nevertheless they are faced with seriousness and not superficially, giving a concrete idea of every aspect, question and problem you're going to face before, during and after your crowdfunding campaign. Thank you!
By Mary N•
Dec 6, 2017
Pretty cool course - great intro into different kinds of crowdfunding with solid lectures and fantastic interviews with the folks from said platforms and those who actually got successful projects funded. Would love for there to be more in depth courses on each of the types of crowdfunding on this platform (or even a Capstone hands-on crowdfunding project class).
By Victor A R d l F•
Mar 5, 2019
Considero que el curso es muy interesante, practico y sobre todo es agradable que se entreviste a personas que tienen experiencia en el medio, aunque el enfoque que tiene es principalmente para aquel que quiere emprender un proyecto apoyándose en una plataforma de Crowfunding.
Por lo que sería interesante abundar en temas enfocados a la constitución y operación de dichas plataformas, como el esquema legal y/o estructura de cómo funciona el crowfunding; por mencionar algunos ejemplos, sería interesante conocer cómo se regula o bajo qué contrato se constituye la participación de patrocinadores, cuáles son los beneficios que recibe la plataforma de crowfunding y/o bajo que tipo de sociedad y/o contrato opera, así como los requisitos principales para aquellas personas que pretenden crear un proyecto bajo dicha modalidad y las obligaciones que genera con la plataforma y sus patrocinadores.
By Eduardo C•
Jul 10, 2018
Es un curso muy completo, lleno de opiniones de gente que ha realizado campañas de crowdfunding y han sido existosas. Lo recomiendo ampliamente, sin embargo exhorto a los estudiantes de este curso a seguirse preparando, buscando diferentes bibliografías para obtener una visión más robusta sobre el mundo del crowdfunding, más aún cuando las campañas sean realizadas en países fuera de los estados unidos donde el crowdfunding tiene años funcionando.
By Linda K M V•
Sep 30, 2018
Excellent course to know all the state-of-art of crowfunding, what it is, who it is for, what you get with this, how you have to prepare yourself, how to succeed, what to avoid. I will go back many times to review the topics I have studied here because they are really important in crowfunding. Very useful videos, research and interviews. I like how the Professor Mollick gives the lectures because he is catching with his teaching methodology.
By Karen E L W•
Oct 13, 2019
I found this very helpful with respect to planning my next crowd funded idea. I am currently writing a book of which i have wrote rough draft to chapter 6 and may use Kickstarter or may not but found the insiders that work for these platforms and successfully funded people very informative . I will use the knowledge I gained from this course to dig deep in deciding if this is the route I will take to fund the publishing of my book.
By Cheong W H•
Jun 20, 2020
This was the first Coursera course I joined so I didn't have any expectations on what it would be. However, I was thoroughly pleased at how well the materials were organized and presented in a manner that was easy to follow. As a college professor myself, I found Ethan's method of delivery to be engaging (despite the course being 100% online) and I surely can use a few pointers on how to improve my material and delivery as well.
By Avraham V•
May 14, 2020
A wonderful course to which you need to go back and dig. It’s worth it to carefully watch the video several times, complete tasks and think a lot.
If you do not do this, you may get the wrong impression and you won’t take what you need.
For example, at the end of the course, I rated it not high enough, but when I started to sort my notes, just a few hours later, I changed my attitude radically.
Many thanks to the author!
By Victoria C•
Apr 17, 2020
The course itself were great. Only complaint was that some of the videos were a bit long but they were way better than if they were an hour lecture. The videos and subjects presented were diverse and the module tests were review. What was really helpful was that the slides used were available at the end of the week.
By Chris M•
May 9, 2020
I thought the course was excellent! It was my first experience learning about Crowd Funding and I feel I came away with a deep understanding of the process and what it takes to be successful. The course content was professionally presented and I really enjoyed the discussions with the guest speakers.
By Canute B•
Aug 31, 2021
The material presented was well-researched, interesting, presented in an understandable manner. It utilized various formats that made it easier to connect and interact with the material. It provided additional knowledge that will prove helpful to me in my crowdfunding efforts.
By Dr D t P•
Oct 28, 2019
I have been studying crowdfunding on my own by listening to podcasts and Youtube and reviewing campaigns. However, this course provided additional hard facts and research information that I had never heard before while it validated other information that I had already learned.
By Sugumaran D•
Apr 26, 2020
A great course that gave good insights into the basics of crowdfunding. Utilizing an alternate method of interviews and lectures was a refreshing way to keep the learners engaged. Moderate difficulty but good learnings gained for anyone dabbling in this area.
By Joye P•
Mar 15, 2022
This is an excellent course on Crowdfunding. Even though I knew a bit about what was taught, the interview sections were priceless regarding hearing successful creators processes. I highly recommend this course. Too bad it was so short.
By Mateus M•
May 15, 2020
A great course, aproaching crowdfunding as a mean and not an end to projects. Based on data, this course exceeded my expectations on learning new content and being able to articulate the information into my work routine.
By Davide M•
Apr 19, 2020
Very interesting course, thank you mr. Mollick. I found the teaching method really effective. The interviews were particularly compelling and managed to summarize what was defined during the lessons and give inspiration.
By Anthony C W I•
Mar 23, 2021
Excellent interviews! Very informative and entertaining. It gave me a deeper understanding of what to do and what to expect. I would even love to dive deeper into each category. Will we see a specialization? Thank you.
By Anand K M•
Apr 24, 2020
It most importantly clears the notion that only strangers would fund you. I now understand that your networking with family and friends is the most important thing. And the other important thing is planning in advance
By James S•
Feb 11, 2021
I've decided I want to take this course at a later date. Interestingly, the unenroll feature is inoperative, Hmmmm. Regardless, I've given five stars anticipating a good experience in the future. You're welcome.
By Rahul D•
Dec 27, 2017
Prof Ethan Mollick shared the fundamentals of crowd funding in an excellent way and interviews/lessons from people who have experienced crowdfunding platforms themselves added to the learning experience.
By Allen S C•
May 7, 2021
By Dr. D K S•
Apr 30, 2020
By Jorge P C•
Apr 23, 2020
Thanks, very interesting course, I had no idea about this topic before, i found a great source of ideas that can be implemented in my line of business , totally recommend the course
By Donna B•
Oct 16, 2020
Comprehensive, objective, well-researched, well-organized and clearly presented; effective integration of interviews that presented various facets of crowdfunding. Super helpful!
By Marco M•
Apr 25, 2020
Very effective and stimulating course. It helps to understand the strengths and weaknesses, and this course provides tools useful to manage crowdfunding's projects effectively.