Overview
In this self-paced program, you will learn skills to excel in today’s global construction industry, and prepare yourself to take advantage of growing U.S. and global demand for construction managers.
Throughout this program, you will learn how construction projects are created, organized, and financed; the appropriate techniques to properly account for ongoing construction projects; best practices for keeping construction projects organized and on schedule; and how to use the proper equipment for efficiency and safety. You will also learn about leading sustainability practices in the construction industry today.
Questions? Please see this FAQ or contact an enrollment counselor at constr-manage.mt@umich.edu.