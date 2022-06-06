University of Michigan
MasterTrack® Certificate

Construction Engineering and Management

In this 6-course program you will learn how to master concepts in engineering and management focusing on the knowledge and skills needed to coordinate an entire construction project. Take a step toward building a career in the growing construction industry.

6-7 months to complete

5 hours per week

Ranked in the top 10 graduate programs in civil engineering

Gain your credential from a top 10 civil engineering program, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

Earn degree credit

If you are admitted to the Master of Engineering (MEng) in Construction Engineering and Management offered 100% online by The University of Michigan, your completed MasterTrack Certificate will count toward the degree.

Live sessions

Interact with instructors and peers to help build your professional network.

Program description

Develop construction engineering management skills for today’s global construction industry

Required background

Foundational mathematics, including algebra and geometry; foundational physics, including forces and motion.

Skills you will gain

  • Construction accounting
  • Project scheduling techniques
  • Worksite safety
  • Life cycle analysis
  • Optimized utilization of construction equipment

Overview

In this self-paced program, you will learn skills to excel in today’s global construction industry, and prepare yourself to take advantage of growing U.S. and global demand for construction managers.

Throughout this program, you will learn how construction projects are created, organized, and financed; the appropriate techniques to properly account for ongoing construction projects; best practices for keeping construction projects organized and on schedule; and how to use the proper equipment for efficiency and safety. You will also learn about leading sustainability practices in the construction industry today.

Questions? Please see this FAQ or contact an enrollment counselor at constr-manage.mt@umich.edu.

6 courses in this 6-7 month program

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

Earn credit toward a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Enrolling in a MasterTrack® Certificate program means you can start learning job-relevant skills right away and give yourself a pathway to a full degree program.

Construction Engineering and Management MasterTrack® Certificate earn credit towards:

University of Michigan
If you apply and gain admission to the Master of Engineering in Construction Engineering and Management (MEng) offered by the University of Michigan, credits earned from your MasterTrack® program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official University of Michigan certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

