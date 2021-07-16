Deep Teaching Solutions Logo

Deep Teaching Solutions

Deep Teaching Solutions, LLC is a team that produces high-quality educational materials with the latest insights from neuroscience.

Courses and Specializations

Barbara Oakley

Barbara Oakley

Professor of Engineering
Industrial & Systems Engineering, Oakland University
Beth Rogowsky

Beth Rogowsky

Associate Professor of Education
Department of Teaching and Learning at Bloomsburg University of PA
Dr. Terrence Sejnowski

Dr. Terrence Sejnowski

Francis Crick Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies
Computational Neurobiology Laboratory
Hong Chee Joo

Hong Chee Joo

Kocsis Lilla

Kocsis Lilla

Linda Walker

Linda Walker

M.Sc. Orlando Trejo

M.Sc. Orlando Trejo

Assistant Professor
Department of Electronics and Circuits, Universidad Simón Bolívar
Nicole Marie-Thérèse Charest

Nicole Marie-Thérèse Charest

Nicole Marie-Thérèse Charest, Dr.sc.agr.
Szakál Péter

Szakál Péter

director
Directorate for Academic Affairs
Thiago Cesar Lousada Marsola

Thiago Cesar Lousada Marsola

Lead Mentor, Aprendendo a aprender
Master of Science, Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering
barbaraoakley.com
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder