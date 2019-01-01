Parsons School of Design, The New School Logo

For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.

Courses and Specializations

Creativity and A.I.
Creativity and A.I. Specialization

Digital Fashion Innovation
Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization

Transforming the Fashion Business
Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization

Jeongki Lim

Jeongki Lim

Parsons Faculty
Parsons School of Design
Keanan Duffty

Keanan Duffty

Parsons Faculty
Parsons School of Design
Leslie Holden

Leslie Holden

Cofounder, The Digital Fashion Group
The Digital Fashion Group
Sean Chiles

Sean Chiles

Cofounder, The Digital Fashion Group
The Digital Fashion Group
