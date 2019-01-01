Learner Reviews & Feedback for A simple course rater with JavaFX choice box and text area by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create a simple GUI application in jGrasp using the JavaFX framework. The components of the interface will be arranged in a Grid Pane container. A template program for rating a course is provided to which you will create and add a choice box with ratings such as excellent, good, and poor, a text area to type in comments, and a date picker. When you click on a button the program will display the selected date picked, selected choice box, and typed comments....