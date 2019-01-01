Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Simple Picture Storing App with Java and Android Studio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, we are going to learn to create a simple picture storing Andriod application using java and Android studio. We are going to learn how to capture pictures in android and how to store them in local storage. We will also learn how to read the image files from the storage. The prerequisite of this course is to be familiar with working with the Android studio environment and have basic knowledge of Android programming in java. this project is for those who are looking for a simple practice to elevate their knowledge of Android programming....