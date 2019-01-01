Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make an Action Bar in Unity Part 1 - Modular Action System by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Action bars are ubiquitous in gaming, from Diablo to League of Legends to Valorant, it has become the staple user interface for games that offer players multiple abilities and consumable items.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create an action bar from scratch. You'll learn how to set up the UI elements to create the action bar and its buttons, code a modular and versatile Action system and wire up a cooldown effect on your buttons.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- UI Toolkit
- C# coding techniques including Inheritance.
This is Part 1 of a 2-part series on creating an action bar for a Unity game. Part 2 covers adding appealing visual effects to the action bar and buttons, to give your game some "bling."
This series makes use of the tropical island-themed Unity project first used in Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2). This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....