Chevron Left
Back to Make an Action Bar in Unity Part 1 - Modular Action System

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make an Action Bar in Unity Part 1 - Modular Action System by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Action bars are ubiquitous in gaming, from Diablo to League of Legends to Valorant, it has become the staple user interface for games that offer players multiple abilities and consumable items. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create an action bar from scratch. You'll learn how to set up the UI elements to create the action bar and its buttons, code a modular and versatile Action system and wire up a cooldown effect on your buttons. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - UI Toolkit - C# coding techniques including Inheritance. This is Part 1 of a 2-part series on creating an action bar for a Unity game. Part 2 covers adding appealing visual effects to the action bar and buttons, to give your game some "bling." This series makes use of the tropical island-themed Unity project first used in Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2). This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder