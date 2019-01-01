Chevron Left
Back to Aggregate Data with LibreOffice Base Queries

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aggregate Data with LibreOffice Base Queries by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have written LibreOffice Base queries to retrieve and aggregate data from a Sales database. Using both the Query Design tool and the SQL View you will group and summarize data using functions such as: Sum, Average, Count, Min and Max. Aggregating (grouping and summarizing) data can significantly increase its value when provided to users for use in analysis. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder