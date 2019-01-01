Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aggregate Data with LibreOffice Base Queries by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have written LibreOffice Base queries to retrieve and aggregate data from a Sales database. Using both the Query Design tool and the SQL View you will group and summarize data using functions such as: Sum, Average, Count, Min and Max. Aggregating (grouping and summarizing) data can significantly increase its value when provided to users for use in analysis.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....