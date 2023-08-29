El Proyecto Guiado "Analizando Redes Sociales en Power BI: Campañas de Instagram" es para Construir un dashboard de datos que nos permita analizar de forma efectiva la data obtenida y obtener indicadores relevantes de marketing de Instagram que impacten en el negocio. Para lograr esto, trabajaremos a través de 7 tareas definidas. Te recomendamos saber usar a nivel básico de Power BI y Excel y estar familiarizados con conceptos de Marketing Digital para aprovechar mejor el curso.
Analizando Redes Sociales en Power BI: Campañas de Instagram
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Crear dashboards para analizar contenido de Instagram e identificar indicadores relevantes dependiendo de los objetivos de marketing de la empresa
Utilizar data de Redes Sociales para la toma de decisiones de negocio y presentarla de forma fácil y sencilla de interpretar
Importar diferentes base de datos, realizar consultas esenciales y conseguir automatizar tareas
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Importar datos a Power BI
Construcción de indicadores de análisis antes de realizar los gráficos
Identificar los Indicadores relevantes de acuerdo a cada etapa del funnel para visualizar la data de forma adecuada en Power BI
Practicar lo aprendido en las tareas anteriores para poder crear un dashboard más avanzado
Agregar tablas de datos de otras fuentes
Elaboración de un dashboard de la etapa de conversión con dos bases de datos
Desafío acumulativo
Recommended experience
Conceptos de marketing como social media manager y KPis
Conocimiento básico de excel
Conocimiento básico de business manager
8 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Strategy? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.