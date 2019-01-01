Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will have developed LibreOffice Base queries that provide data for use in sales analysis. An organization that sells products or services finds it useful to know which products are selling, whether they are priced appropriately, and which customers are purchasing them. Providing that kind of data gives the organization better targets for fine tuning its product mix and customer base. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
