Analyzing Digital Transformation Canvas for Competitiveness by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Digital Transformation (DT) Canvas to position your organization for competitiveness. Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into business processes to fundamentally change how an organization operate and deliver value to customers. The Digital Transformation Canvas help you think through the implications of digitalization by analyzing the business processes to focus, the technologies to use, as well as the value to create for the business and customers. The canvas is comprised of ten blocks, with each block providing analysis and insights on how to use the model to achieve the strategic goals of transformation.
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the Canvas to conduct analysis and make strategic decisions, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze a Fintech startup company as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you to apply the model to your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders, strategist, technologist, startup founders, and innovation professionals that want to compete with digitalization. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the canvas to determine your competitiveness in the digital world...