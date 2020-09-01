Aprendiendo a hacer API con Node.JS
Diseñar API con NodeJS
Conocer buenas prácticas en el diseño de APIs
En este proyecto de 1 hora, aprenderás a desarrollar una API con NodeJS y Express. Además, entenderás algunas buenas prácticas para un adecuado desarrollo de APIs
Crear el proyecto
Crear el método GET para obtener los datos
Crear el método POST para crear un nuevo registro
Crear el método PUT para actualizar un dato
Crear el método DELETE para eliminar un registro
by JCSep 1, 2020
Es muy practico el proyecto te da la oportunidad de crear algo nuevo si quieres, es fácil de comprender me encanta la modalidad.
by MMOct 10, 2020
El curso es bueno pero falto que el estudiante pueda crear u organizar el paquete Json express ya habií mucho codigo de copiar y pegar
by DGNov 17, 2020
Excelente curso, bastante claro para los que no conocíamos node
