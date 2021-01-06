Launch an auto-scaling AWS EC2 virtual machine
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Launch an autoscaling AWS EC2 virtual machine using the AWS console. Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud is the service you use to create and run virtual machines (VM), also known as instances. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully launch an auto-scaling Amazon EC2 virtual machine using the AWS console within the AWS Free Tier. You will also verify the auto-scalable EC2 virtual machine and then terminate your scaling infrastructure. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This guided project is for any job role that needs an Amazon Web Services(AWS) cloud expertise.
aws
EC2
Cloud
virtualmachine
Autoscaling
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a security group
Create a launch template
Create an Auto Scaling group
Verify your Auto Scaling group
Delete your scaling infrastructure
by RTJan 6, 2021
Such hands-on should be increased. I think it is very useful. Thank you.
