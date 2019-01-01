Learner Reviews & Feedback for Working with Relational Data Stores in Azure by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will create and manage instances of Azure SQL Database and Azure Synapse Analytics services.
You will configure Azure SQL Server and Database level firewall, connect to the instance, and query the sample database.
After completing SQL Database tasks, you will create Azure Synapse Analytics workspace with serverless and dedicated instances to import, aggregate, and export data.
By completing this project, you will understand the differences between both services and how they compare to on-premises solutions....