About the Course
By the end of this project, you will discover how to create a basic Brand Awareness and Performance survey in Qualtrics. This study will help you gauge the overall success of your brand’s marketing initiatives to date or measure current awareness levels for future campaign launches.
The brand is the center of an organization. Therefore, Brand Awareness and Performance studies are often a crucial tool in understanding your target market’s perception of your brand. These studies will help you develop a deep understanding of customer perceptions and help you visualize how customers and prospects feel about key competitors.
Upon completing this project, you will be able to design a basic Brand Awareness & Performance survey in Qualtrics.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.