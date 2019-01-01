Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Banner Ad with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will build a banner advertisement with Inkscape—a free, open-source graphics program. You’ll use objects in Inkscape that can be expanded and resized without losing image quality, so you can resize and use the same image for use with different social media platforms and websites.
You will practice working with vector graphics, including path editing, and you will feel comfortable using Inkscape to build basic and complex shapes, use align commands to accurately and easily position those shapes, and add color and stroke to create eye-catching images.
To build these skills, you’ll build a banner or feed advertisement image, practice customizing it, and use Inkscape’s built-in export tools.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....