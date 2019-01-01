Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Clustering Model using PyCaret by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create an end-to-end clustering model using PyCaret a low-code Python open-source Machine Learning library.
The goal is to build a model that can segment a wholesale customers based on their historical purchases.
You will learn how to automate the major steps for building, evaluating, comparing and interpreting Machine Learning Models for clustering.
Here are the main steps you will go through: frame the problem, get and prepare the data, discover and visualize the data, create the transformation pipeline, build, evaluate, interpret and deploy the model.
This guided project is for seasoned Data Scientists who want to build a accelerate the efficiency in building POC and experiments by using a low-code library. It is also for Citizen data Scientists (professionals working with data) by using the low-code library PyCaret to add machine learning models to the analytics toolkit.
To be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python and the basic concepts on Machine Learning....