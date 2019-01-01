Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Your First GUI App With Java by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn java graphical user interface (GUI) frameworks and you will learn how to develop GUI applications with java.
In this project, you will learn java GUI components in detail as well as you will learn how to generate code and design java apps by using NetBeans IDE.
By the end of this project, you will be able to design and develop your own GUI applications by using java GUI component tools....