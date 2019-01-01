Chevron Left
Back to Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in Libre Impress

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in Libre Impress by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Digital media assets are becoming essential in everyday life in both professional and personal aspects. Creating digital media in Libre Impress is an easy and free way to build many of the digital media needed in your life or business. Learners will follow along with this guided project to learn how to prepare a project within Libre Impress. Then, learners will discover how to create digital images and edit text in their presentations. Then, learners will understand how to add animations and slide transitions to add interest to their digital media files. Finally, learners will discover how to export and share digital media with others from Libre Impress....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder