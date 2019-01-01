Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in Libre Impress by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Digital media assets are becoming essential in everyday life in both professional and personal aspects. Creating digital media in Libre Impress is an easy and free way to build many of the digital media needed in your life or business.
Learners will follow along with this guided project to learn how to prepare a project within Libre Impress. Then, learners will discover how to create digital images and edit text in their presentations. Then, learners will understand how to add animations and slide transitions to add interest to their digital media files. Finally, learners will discover how to export and share digital media with others from Libre Impress....