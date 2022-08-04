Learner Reviews & Feedback for Choose Azure SQL Database Service Tier that Suits Your Needs by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Which PaaS (Platform as a Service) should you use to create business applications much more quickly than with on-site solutions? Which database engine fits your performance needs? Moreover, which purchasing model should you consider? These questions and more will be answered within this Guided Project.
In this intermediate-level guided project, you will create a resource group, a new SQL Server, and 3 Azure SQL databases using various purchasing models. Various queries will be run against the databases and the performance of each database will be monitored. At the end of the project, you will get an overview of each option available which will help you choose the right one based on your business needs.
The requirement for this project is having a free and active Azure account and an active Azure subscription. You will be provided instructions on how to obtain these requirements within the first task....