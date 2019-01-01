Learner Reviews & Feedback for Click-to-Move with Unity NavMesh by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to utilize the Navigation System to move a character to wherever the player clicks. We'll be setting up a "NavMesh" that defines where the character is able to walk. You will also learn how to set up static and dynamic obstacles that the Player will automatically avoid.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Navigation System
- Raycasting
This series also makes use of the robot-themed Unity project created in Create Simple Enemy Behaviour with C# in Unity (Introduction to AI). This complements this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....