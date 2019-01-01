Learner Reviews & Feedback for Code Loops in COBOL by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will enhance your COBOL skills by learning to incorporate loops into your COBOL code. A loop enables a program to repeat a set of steps over and over until the process is complete. Since one of COBOL’s strengths is its ability to process large volumes of data, using loops is an essential skill for any COBOL programmer. Although COBOL is an old language, skilled COBOL programmers are in demand, since it is estimated that up to 70% of large corporations still use COBOL for processing data in their mission-critical systems....