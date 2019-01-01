Learner Reviews & Feedback for Combine Multiple Pieces of Data in SQL by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will use MySQL Workbench to write SQL queries that concatenate or combine multiple data values. Since a database is typically designed to store pieces of data at the atomic level, it is often necessary to put pieces back together to make data more useful to a user. A good example of that would be concatenating a customer’s first name and last name to produce a mailing label....