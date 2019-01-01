Learner Reviews & Feedback for Communicate UX Research with Empathy Maps in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to leverage applied empathy to interpret User Experience research so that it can be effectively communicated within an empathy map visualization.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, empathy, and context from User Experience research to create an empathy map in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....