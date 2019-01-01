Learner Reviews & Feedback for Simulation of CONWIP Production Control Using R Simmer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn gain introductiory knowledge of Discrete Event Simulation, use R Studio and Simmer library, create statistical variables required for simulation, define process trajectory, define and assign resources, define arrivals (eg. incoming customers / work units), run simulation in R, store results in data frames, plot charts and interpret the results....