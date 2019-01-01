Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a JavaFX movie rater with titled panes and accordion by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create a simple GUI application in jGrasp using the JavaFX framework. A template program is provided in which you will create four titled panes and place the panes inside a created accordion. Each titled pane has components to rate a movie - the first title pane contains two radio buttons with movie titles, the second title pane contains a slider to rate a movie, the third title pane contains a text area to type a comment, and the fourth title pane consists of an empty label. When you click on a button the program will display the movie review in the fourth title pane....