Create a JavaFX movie rater GUI with combo box and a slider by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create a simple GUI movie rater in jGrasp using the JavaFX framework. The components of the interface will be arranged in a Grid Pane container. A template program for rating a movie is provided to which you will create and add a combo box with a list of movies, and a slider with ratings from 0 to 5. When you click on a button the program will display the selected movie, and selected rating....