Create a Mockup in Figma
This Guided Project “Create a Mockup in Figma” is for anyone who wants to learn to create their own mockup items. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create t-shirt mockups on Figma. You will also learn to create a hair oil bottle mockup for a cosmetic business using the artboard studio mockup plugin. You will also learn to integrate third-party plugins (Artboard studio mockup and removebg) on Figma. To achieve this, we will work through : Task 1 : Introduction and creating an account on Figma Task 2 : Exploring Figma’s interface Task 3 : Creating a men’s t-shirt mockup on Figma Task 4 : Integrating artboard studio mockup plugin on Figma Task 5 : Importing a hair oil bottle mockup from the artboard studio plugin Task 6 : Adding designs to the hair oil bottle mockup This project is unique because it’s helpful for an individual who wants to design his/her own clothing mockups and is also helpful for small business owners who want to scale their businesses. This course is beginner-friendly, so you don’t need to have any experience before. Let's get started!
Design
product mockup
mockup
Figma
artboard studio mockup plugin
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and creating an account on Figma
Exploring Figma's interface
Creating a men's t-shirt Mockup on Figma
OPTIONAL TASK: Creating a women's t-shirt mockup on Figma
Integrating Artboard Studio Mockup plugin in Figma
Importing a hair oil bottle mockup from the artboard studio plugin
Adding designs to the hair oil bottle mockup
OPTIONAL CUMULATIVE CHALLENGE : Creating a coffee cup mockup using artboard studio mockup plugin for a cafe business
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
