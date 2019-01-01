Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a simple list using ListView in JavaFX by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create a simple GUI application that displays a list using list view in JavaFX framework. A template program is provided to which you will create and add a list of programming languages, a label, two buttons, and a text field. When you click on the first button the selected list item will be fetched. When you enter a new item in the text field and click on the second button, the new item will be added to the list....