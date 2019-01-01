Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Syllabus using Libre Writer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to create a visually appealing course syllabus in Libre Writer.
The key components of a course syllabus will be discussed. While adding these components to your document, you will use various features in Writer. You will apply styles, insert a bulleted list and a table to organize information, insert an image, and modify a table and image.
Included Universal design formatting tips will describe options to help make your document accessible to all learners....