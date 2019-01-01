Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a workspace for a team project on Slack by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Have you ever felt that email is too formal when working with a team for a long time. Yet Whatsapp is unprofessional and disorganized? In this guided project, we’ll be using Slack to create an organizational workspace for a team collaboration.
Throughout the project, you will be able to construct your own workspace on Slack for a team-based project, compose three different channels to organize the project, and formulate a team chat with individual members of their team.
This project is for beginner users of Slack who want an easy to use method of communicating and aligning with their teams for their project.
This project is unique because it introduces you to one of the most popular team-managing softwares that is used world-wide. Let's get started!
Slack offers a great balance between the chatting features which allows you to immediately send to team members notifications and communicate effectively together in a friendly, down-to-earth manner, while still maintaining some professional organizational benefits....