Create C Control Constructs using DevC++
About the Course
By the end of this project you will implement a C program that determines how many words, characters, and lines are in a file using C control constructs.
The C programming language is the basis for many other programming languages. Its syntax has been used in languages such as C++, Java, and C# to name a few. All these languages utilize control constructs such as the decision constructs and loop constructs. C is still the language of choice for writing Operating systems, games, and many other applications where performance is critical.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....