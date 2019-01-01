Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a C# UI on Linux using MonoDevelop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will create a C# GTK# UI application using the Mono library and MonoDevelop IDE using a GTK# project.
MonoDevelop is an IDE that allows development of C# on the Linux operating System. It is also used as the underlying project for Visual Studio for Mac and is used for cross-platform C# application development on Mac, Linux and the Windows Operating Systems.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....