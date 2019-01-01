Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Dynamite in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a functioning stick of dynamite! You'll use primitive 3D objects to create the model, configure a particle effect to light the wick, and then use the physics engine to create an explosive force.
And we'll do all of that without writing a line of code.
This is a cross-topic guided project that will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Primitive GameObjects
- Transforms
- Materials
- Particle Systems
- Rigidbodies
This course makes use of the Western-themed Unity project created in Create an FPS Weapon Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....