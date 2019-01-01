Chevron Left
Back to Create Dynamite in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Dynamite in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a functioning stick of dynamite! You'll use primitive 3D objects to create the model, configure a particle effect to light the wick, and then use the physics engine to create an explosive force. And we'll do all of that without writing a line of code. This is a cross-topic guided project that will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Primitive GameObjects - Transforms - Materials - Particle Systems - Rigidbodies This course makes use of the Western-themed Unity project created in Create an FPS Weapon Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder