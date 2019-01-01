Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an FPS Weapon in Unity (Part 4 - Ammunition) by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this extended-length, two-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to add a bullet-count to a weapon in an FPS game. You'll also learn how to create a reload mechanic, create a pick-up for new ammunition and create a new weapon for the player to pick up and use.
This guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Prefabs
- Animation
- Triggers
- Inheritance
- Coding techniques including the Input class, KeyCodes, Interfaces, Inheritance and Polymorphism
This is Part 4, the special, extended-length finale of our four-part series on creating a weapon for your FPS game. In Part 1, we covered equipping your FPS player with a revolver. In Part 2, we learned how to create visual effects when the player pulls the trigger. Part 3 showed you how to set up the weapon's properties and apply damage effects to destructible GameObjects.
This is a stand-alone guided project, but because this is the final part of the "FPS Weapon" series, it is recommended that you complete the first parts before commencing this guided project.
This series also makes use of the western-themed Unity project created in Control physics with C# in Unity and the VM-compatible FPS Player script written in Create a VM Compatible First Person Camera. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....