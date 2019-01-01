Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an FPS Weapon in Unity (Part 3 -Damage Effects) by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create and configure properties for a weapon. This project covers managing the health of destructible objects, setting up the weapon's damage, firing rate and force, and adding effects to the destroyed objects.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Prefabs
- Particle Effects
- Physics
- Game mechanics such as weapon cool-down and applying force
- Coding techniques such as Interfaces
This is Part 3 of a four-part series on creating a weapon for your FPS game. In Part 1, we covered equipping your FPS player with a gun. In Part 2, we learned how to create visual effects when your player fires the gun. Lastly, in Part 4, we will walk you through the steps for adding ammunition, reloading the weapon and creating magazines and other weapons.
This is a stand-alone guided project, but because this is a continuation of previous parts in the "FPS Weapon" series, it is recommended that you complete the first parts before commencing this guided project.
This series also makes use of the western-themed Unity project created in Control physics with C# in Unity and the VM-compatible FPS Player script written in Create a VM Compatible First Person Camera. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....