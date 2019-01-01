Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Interactive Prototypes with Webpage Linkage in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply design principles and customer-centric thinking to create an interactive prototype with webpage linkage with the goal of optimizing user interface design to streamline user acceptance testing.
To create an interactive prototype, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....