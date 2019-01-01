Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to create and join teams in Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create groups in Canva, in which you can collaborate with your team and work together on projects.
This guided project is an introduction to Canva teams and is designed for people who would like to work as a team in Canva and create projects together. Canva is a web based graphic design platform that allows users to design a big variety of projects, for both virtual and print use.
After completing this project, you will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements to your designs for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas as a team and utilize graphic design tools to create visually appealing products that your clients will love....