Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Jumping Mechanics with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use Unity's Physics Engine to implement different jumping mechanics such as single- and double-jumps. You'll learn how to apply force to a GameObject, detect collisions and use the collision information to create a wall-jumping mechanic.
The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts:
-Tags
-Trigger Events
-Rigidbody
-Unity's Physics Engine
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....