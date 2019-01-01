Chevron Left
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use premade assets to add terrain details to your scene. You'll learn how to paint bushes and flowers using a Paint Detail tool, create a lovely lake with the terrain-paint tool and add a water shader to make your scene more realistic. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: -Terrain This is Part 3 of a three-part series on creating landscape settings. Part 1 covers Terrain related settings. Part 2 continues in adding Terrain related objects such as flowers, bushes, and lake. You do not need to do the other parts of the series, but they will help round out your understanding of the topic presented. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
