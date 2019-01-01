Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Landscapes in Unity Part 2 - Trees and Wind by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create and add Trees using Unity Tree Editor. You'll learn how to add and design branches by configuring the settings in the tree component, customize the leaf materials and add a wind effect using Unity's Wind Zone object.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
-Tree
-Terrain
-Materials
-Wind Zone
This is Part 2 of a three-part series on creating landscape settings. Part 1 covers Terrain related settings. Part 3 continues in adding Terrain related objects such as flowers, bushes, and lake.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....