Create Moving Platforms and Elevators with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll be able to learn how to create a moving platform, allowing the Player to move as a passenger on it. You'll also create a button-controlled elevator and write the underlying code to make it work.
The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts:
- Colliders
- Object Hierarchy
- Coding techniques including Transforms and Lerp.
- OnTrigger Events
This series also makes use of the sci-fi-themed Unity project created in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....