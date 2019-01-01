Chevron Left
Back to Create Moving Platforms and Elevators with C# in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Moving Platforms and Elevators with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll be able to learn how to create a moving platform, allowing the Player to move as a passenger on it. You'll also create a button-controlled elevator and write the underlying code to make it work. The guided project will introduce you with the following Unity concepts: - Colliders - Object Hierarchy - Coding techniques including Transforms and Lerp. - OnTrigger Events This series also makes use of the sci-fi-themed Unity project created in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder