Chevron Left
Back to Create a Newsletter in Libre Writer

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Newsletter in Libre Writer by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

After successfully completing this project, you will have created a visually appealing newsletter using Libre Writer. While building a newsletter, you will use various features in Writer. You will learn how to modify page margins, insert a header with text and footer with page numbers, a drawing, and pictures in a document. You will create a drawing with shapes and text. You will also format a page with columns. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder