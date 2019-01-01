Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Newsletter in Libre Writer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After successfully completing this project, you will have created a visually appealing newsletter using Libre Writer.
While building a newsletter, you will use various features in Writer. You will learn how to modify page margins, insert a header with text and footer with page numbers, a drawing, and pictures in a document. You will create a drawing with shapes and text. You will also format a page with columns.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....