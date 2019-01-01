Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create professional mockups on Moqups by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
During this project, you will be able to discover Moqups, a website that will allow you to create professional mockups, quickly and easily. You will be able to create various mockups for any type of professional project, which will allow you to visualize your information.
This project is intended for people and professionals wishing to visualize data through mockups, diagrams, prototypes of all kinds....